CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices for everything may be high now, but one restaurant is offering fresh hot dogs at vintage prices for National Hot Dog Day.

On Wednesday, July 20, Frisch’s Big Boy is offering a Nathan’s Famous hot dog for five cents with the purchase of any Craft Butcher Burger on July 20.

This is what Nathan’s Famous hot dogs originally cost when they were sold in 1916, the release said.

On July first, Frisch’s Big Boy began selling Nathan’s hot dogs to celebrate Hot Dog Month.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous to offer their world-renowned hot dog for only 5 cents,” said Jordin Nabi, Vice President of Marketing at Frisch’s Big Boy. “This is an exciting year for Frisch’s as we celebrate our 75th anniversary, and the opportunity to offer our customers a deal from Nathan’s dating back to 1916 is just the icing on the cake.”

The National Hot Dog Day deal will be available at all locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

For more information, visit https://www.frischs.com/