DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and it’s during this time every year that blood centers are in need of donations the most.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations typically decrease in the summer as people are out of their routine, meaning blood donations are needed most during this time.

As the weather gets warmer, Red Cross said there are more car crashes and traumatic incidents, however, blood is still needed for scheduled surgeries, cancer patients treatments and sickle cell treatments. Red Cross reported that blood transfusions are needed every two seconds in the United States.

“It’s an hour of your day. It’s an hour of your day that may save somebody else’s life,” said Marita Salkowski, regional communications director at Red Cross. “There isn’t a greater incentive than that. You can’t put — it’s not any more complicated than that. It’s very simple. An hour of your day can save somebody’s life.”

In addition to standard donations, Red Cross stressed the importance of having a diverse blood supply, encouraging people of all races and ethnic backgrounds to donate. For instance, Red Cross reported that one in three Black donors is a match for someone being treated for sickle cell anemia.

To donate blood, you need to be 17 or older, or 16 with a parent’s permission. Those who sign up to donate will undergo a short health screening to determine if they are eligible.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, click here.