Sauerkraut Festival canceled in Waynesville but local shops still seeing visitors

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) -The Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. This weekend, Waynesville residents can instead participate in Taste of Waynesville to continue supporting local businesses.

Usually, the festival would draw a crowd of thousands of people and vendors from across the country to taste all of the different ways the finely cut cabbage delicacy could be used.

” It would be packed. There would be solid people you couldn’t walk down the street,” said Kurt, a Waynesville resident.

While shops and restaurants are still open for the week, the cancelation of the festival could most impact those who use the festival as a fundraiser for their organizational needs.

“It will be devastating no doubt to a lot of the nonprofit organizations like the school and the local churches,” said Andrew Shipman, owner of Butter Church Cafe in Waynesville.

Already the festival for next year is being planned. It will be held on October 9 and 10 of 2021.

