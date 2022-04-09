DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something fun to do with your family on a chilly Saturday? On April 9, The National Museum of the U. S. Air Force will hold an interactive grand opening celebration for its newest permanent exhibit, “A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions.”

The event will run from 9 am until 5 pm.

Since its inception, the Department of the Air Force has conducted humanitarian missions both domestically and overseas, a release by the museum said.

The exhibit will teach visitors about five mission areas, including Ariel Deliver, Global Firefighting, Relief and Rescue, Goodwill Missions and Critical Care, the release said.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Curator Christina Douglass, the exhibit highlights several aspects of the Air Force mission that are not as well-known.

“This exhibit brings to light important duties of the Air Force mission that often do not get enough recognition,” said Douglass. “The stories that are highlighted in the exhibit are truly amazing and we encourage everyone to come out to see this new exhibit and learn more about all that the Air Force has contributed to help make our world a better place.”

The release listed some of the highlights you will be able to see at this new exhibit:

Two 463L loaded pallets suspended from the ceiling simulating an airdrop

A multiplayer video game featuring the Thai Cave Rescue

A full-sized Transport Isolation System showing the care for quarantined patients during flight.

During the grand opening, guests will be able to perform model aircraft cargo crops, drop parachutes from the Space Gallery Balcony, strap into a parachute harness and play humanitarian mission trivia games. The release said that the movie “Rescue” will be shown at 1 pm and 4 pm.

The release also said there will be presentations by the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, the 910th Airlift Wing and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For a full list of the day’s events, click here.