MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s Easter weekend, which means many places are prepared to scatter brightly colored eggs filled with goodies for local children to find.

Looking for somewhere to go? Here are a few of the events happening in the Miami Valley on Saturday, April 16.

11 am: Dayton

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Police Athletic League is hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton. According to a release, this event is open to children under 11 years old who live in Jefferson Township and the surrounding areas.

The event will run from 11 am until 12 pm.

12 pm: Fairborn

Blue Star Families are invited to the National Museum of the U. S Air Force to enjoy an Easter egg hunt. Blue Star Families said this event will be held in the back parking lot by the outdoor aircraft exhibit called the Air Park.

The event will run from noon until approximately 2:30 pm.

1 pm: Kettering

Community Medical Services in Kettering is hosting a free Easter egg hunt at 2632 Woodman Center Court. CMS said that the event will not only include an egg hunt, but also arts and crafts, snacks, community resources and fun activities for every age. This community event is open to everyone from Kettering as well as the surrounding areas.

The event will run from 1 pm until 3 pm.

2 pm: Huber Heights

This Easter egg hunt/ trick or treat event will be held at over 100 homes across Huber Heights. According to the Huber Heights website, there will also be 20 Target shopping experiences handed out randomly by the Easter Bunny and local law enforcement. For a list of participating homes, click here.

This event will run from 2 pm until 4 pm.

2 pm: Dayton

A helicopter will drop thousands of eggs and candies at the Maranatha Worship Centre on Saturday afternoon. According to a post by the church, this event will also include a bounce house and fun prizes. The Worship Center can be found at 4501 Wolf Road in Dayton.