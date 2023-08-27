DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were arrested after an OVI checkpoint and saturation patrol concluded in the Miami Valley.

In Logan County, OSP troopers, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from both the Washington Township and Russells Point Police Department held an OVI checkpoint on Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.

One-hundred eight vehicles passed through the checkpoint. No vehicle was diverted for suspicion for impaired driving during the checkpoint.

In the area of the OVI checkpoint, officers conducted a saturation patrol around the area of the checkpoint. More than 25 drivers were stopped.

Two people were reportedly arrested during the saturation patrol for impaired driving.