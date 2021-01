TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is hosting an event sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Grab your sweetie or best friend for the “Sweetheart Stroll” on Friday, Feb. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will first check-in at Browse Awhile Books for a map of downtown businesses to stroll while receiving treats along the way.

Tickets can be purchased here or at Browse Awhile Books on 118 E. Main Street.

People are encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines.