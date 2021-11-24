DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You will soon be able to catch a ride on the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s version of Santa’s sleigh.

The RTA said customers can catch a ride aboard its 2021 Holiday Bus after it debuts Friday, Nov. 26, in the Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade. The bus design features Santa and his happy helpers, the RTA elves, on the outside of the bus. Inside, riders will see decorations and hear holiday music. Customers will also receive a free disposable holiday mask.

The bus will circulate along a different route throughout the holiday season from November 26 to January 1, 2022. A complete schedule of the daily routes can be found at www.iriderta.org/holidaybus. Santa will also make special appearances on the Holiday Bus throughout the season. To find out when, visit www.iriderta.org/santa.

The RTA said Wright Stop Plaza will be closed Friday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to the parade. Buses will be boarding and alighting on 3rd Street and Jefferson Street. The RTA said riders should ask a Transit Ambassador if they need assistance finding their bus during that time. The following bus routes will experience bus stop closures downtown and will reroute during the parade: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 43.

The Flyer will also experience reroutes due to the parade between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, All bus stops on Main Street, north and southbound, will be closed, as well as 5th Street southbound between Patterson and Jefferson, and Monument Avenue at Jefferson.

If you plan on taking The Flyer to the parade, the temporary bus stops are as follows: northbound Jefferson at 4th Street, northbound Jefferson at 2nd Street, southbound St. Clair at 1st Street, southbound St. Clair at 2nd Street, southbound St. Clair at 4th Street, southbound St. Clair at 5th Street.

For more information regarding bus reroutes, click here.