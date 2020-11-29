Santa’s mailbox in Miamisburg bringing Christmas joy to families this holiday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDNT) Jerry Williams is one of Santa’s biggest helpers in the Miami Valley. This holiday season he used extra supplies from his family’s company Flooring ‘N Beyond in Miamisburg to make a magical mailbox.

Any letters dropped off before Christmas will get a letter from Santa Claus back, and the children can also walk away with a sweet candy cane treat.

“I would like to see that parents get together with their kids and kind of make a memory of it. [Maybe] make the mailbox the first stopping point, then go see some Christmas lights,” said Williams.

Right now, Williams is looking to partner with any nonprofits, organizations or even a Good Samaritan. He’s hoping they’ll reach out and help him fulfill the wish lists for good boys and girls who take the time to drop off a letter.

If you’re interested in donating to make their Christmas dreams come true, contact Flooring ‘N Beyond.