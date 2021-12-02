MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday marks day three of the trial for 656-year-old Victor Santana, the man accused of killing two teens in his garage in 2019. On day two of the trial, witnesses including the lead investigator on the case and another teen present at the scene of the shooting took the stand. Follow this story for updates regarding the case throughout the day.

10:15 a.m.

Santana’s niece tool the stand, testifying on behalf of her uncle. She said she has known him to be a family man for the 30 years she’s lived in Montgomery County, adding that she has “never” seen him interact with her own children in a way that is inappropriate or concerning.

10:30 a.m.

Santana’s sister took the stand, testifying that she saw her brother about once a month since moving to Ohio. She described him as a “kind” and “loving” man. She also said he was “very peaceful” and known to be somewhat of a loner.

10:42 a.m.

After the testimony of Santana’s sister, the defense said they have no more evidence to present in court, and have moved to rest their case.