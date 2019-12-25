Santa tracking offers holiday fun for Kettering Mobile Care dispatchers and families

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dispatchers and employees at the Kettering Mobile Care Command Center are working through the holiday to keep patients in the Miami Valley safe and healthy.

“We dispatch all of our ambulances here, we launch helicopters from here,” explained president of Kettering Mobile Care (KMC) Dereck Pristas.

To make sure that their employees did not have to go through the holidays without their families, KMC found a way to help them make a special Christmas memory.

Their families and children were invited to the command center to track Santa using the NORAD Santa Tracker. They also enjoyed a holiday movie, Christmas crafts and sweet treats.

“Work-family balance is super important here so we try to ensure that even though our employees do have to be here 24/7, whether it’s Christmas Eve or Christmas Day …they can spend some time with their families,” said Pristas.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.