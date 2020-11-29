Santa to make appearances on RTA holiday bus until Dec. 24

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Santa will be making appearances on RTA’s holiday bus until Dec. 24.

According to the Greater Dayton RTA, beginning Nov. 29, Santa will make several appearances throughout the month leading up to Christmas Eve.

The buses will have a  “Santa’s Bus Stop” set up in the back to allow Santa to sit on one side, and guests on the other side from a safe social distance.

Riders can also share their Christmas list with the big man in red. 

Santa’s holiday bus riding scheduling is as follows:

  • Sunday, Nov. 29, Route 18/19, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 3, Route 4, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 5, Route 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 7, Route 9, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9, Route 16, 5 p.m. to 7:32 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 13, Route 34, 1 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 15, Route 22, 4 p.m. to 6:41 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 18, Route 9, 7:06 a.m. to 9a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 19, Route 43/X5, 9a.m. to 11:25a.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23, Route 14, 5 p.m. to 7:38 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24, Route 4, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information visit www.i-riderta.org/holiday-bus

