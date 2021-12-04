HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Huber Heights this Saturday to celebrate the holiday season, as well as attend the Tree Lighting Saturday night.

According to the Huber Heights Police, Santa will be making several stops around the city, each one lasting approximately 10 minutes, before ending the night at the Annual Tree Lighting at the Eichelberger Amphitheatre at The Heights.

Santa’s schedule is as follows:

3 pm: Tom CLoud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike

3:20 pm : Wight Brothers Elementary, 5758 Harshman Road

3:38 pm: Monticello Elementary, 6523 Alter Road

3:54 pm: Valley Forge School, 7191 Troy Manor Road

4:11 pm: Rushmore Elementary, 7701 Bernchman Drive

4:35 pm: The Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd.

4:57 Charles Huber Elementary, 8895 Emeraldgate Drive

5:17 Tree Lighting Ceremony, 8625 Brandt Pike

The tree lighting begins at 5:17 pm and includes photo ops with Santa and elves, free hot chocolate and cookies, wagon rides, and a candy cane glow hunt. The event will also be accepting canned food donations for FISH Food Pantry.