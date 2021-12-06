RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa will ride a fire truck through the Riverside streets on Monday and Tuesday, December 6 and 7.

According to a release, the truck and Santa will tour the southern city limits, ending near Airway Road on Monday, and then the Northern limits ending near Springfield Street on Tuesday.

Santa will be riding in a 400 horsepower Cummins-powered fire engine that is nearly 10 feet tall and over 32 feet long. The truck carries 750 gallons of water and over 2000 feet of fire hose.

The release said Santa will not be stopping for any photos, so have your cameras ready when he drives by.

Here is a list of when Santa will be on your street. All times are approximate and some roads may repeat.

Monday:

5:25 -Departs Station 6, Spinning, Linden, Woodman

5:30 – Franlou, Falke, Kolmar, Feldman, Arcadia, Falke, Kolmar, Resnlar, Arcadia, Standish, Falke, Tall Oaks, Laramie

5:45 – Franlou, Woodman

5:47 – Morningside, North Star, Delhi, Blue Rock, Rausch, Linden, Quinby, Deerland

5:55 – Quinby, Linden, Spaulidng, Leising

6:00 – Tulip, Linden, Spinning

6:03 – Penn, Mayapple, Richland, Ames, Penn, Obie, Sheller, Sandford, Oakdell Spinning, Richland

6:15 – Dora, Eastman, Spinning

6:30 – Penn, Jeanette, Penn, Charlwood, Mayville, Jeanette, Sheller, Charlwood

6:45 – Hunter’s Ridge, Crestmont, marblehead, Twin Oaks, Hunter’s Ridnge, Silverleaf, Helenwood, Cascade, Lantern Glow, Hunter’s Ridge, Crestmont, Candlelight Glen Eagle

6:58 – Marblehead, Duquesne, Wake Forest, Robinhood, Wagon Wheel , Granville, Bildtmore, Harlan, Christy, Granville

7:09 – Burkhardt, Pandora, Denny, Darnell, Crystal, Glouster, Fredonia, Pardee, Bayside, Townsend, Fredonia, Ketcham, Bayside, Dundee

7:16 – Spinning, Bayside, Towanda, Twinning, Bayside, Danforth, Travis, Willaston, Kane, Travis, Hendon, Murchison, Barrett, Trunk, Enright, Wndell barrett Canova, Enrright, , Wendell Barrett, Cannova, Enright, Lawver, Barrett, Spinning, Olentangy, Bayside, Orinoco, Grammercy, Bayside

7:40 – Eubanks, Vandergrift, Nimitz, Eisenhower, Vandergrift, Wainwright, Halsey, Nimitz Wainwright, Colin Kelly, Doolittle, Wainwright

7:52 – Eubanks, Airway, Hayden, Glen Martin, Mertland, Airway, Hayden, Lynnhaven, Conway, Longview, Atwood, Lynnhaven, Bonnieview, Meyer, Hazeltown, Valentine, Eden, Burkhardt

Tuesday:

5:30 – Springfield, Huberville, Springfield, Old Harshman, Northcliff, Glendean, Fair Park, Fairfax, Derwent, Planters, Byesville

5:47 – Smithville, Springfield, Harshman, Valley

5:55 – S. Pleadant Valley, Winlock, Pocatello, Warrendale, S. Rohrer

6:00 – Valley, Prince Albert, Rondowa, Hypathia, Bushnell, Prince Albert, Guernsey Dell, Pleasant Valley, Forest Home, Bethania

6:15 – Sagamore, Lorella, Agricola, Aspen, Pleasant Valley, Waneta, Beatrice Elverne, Minniesota, Marjorie, Florida, Hypathia

6:30 – Beatrice, Roher, Little Meadows, Brandt, Brantwood, Reading, Brantwood, Brandt, Mentor, Waneta, Brantly, Albrecht, Wald

6:37- Brandt, Schwinn, Old Troy, Ingleside, Tyoga, Community, Carlton, Ingleside, Brandt, Beatrice, Harshman

6:50 – Arrowrock, Teaberry, Spicewood, Valley, Gleason, Matt, Union Schoolhouse

6:55 – Meadowsweet, Silver Arrow, Silver Oak, Corkwood, Redbay, Silver oak, Sweetleaf, Leafback, Meadowsweet, Silver Oak

7:05 – Sweet Birch, Meadowsweet, Honeyleaf, Cozycroft, Willowbranch, Elmshaven, Ridgepath, Branchport, Elmshaven, Wilow Branch, Honeyleaf, Corkhill, Honeyleaf, Cozycroft, Splitrock

7:15 – Quisenberry, Cozycroft, Silver Oak, Forest Ridge, Strathaven, Silver Oak, Forest Ridge