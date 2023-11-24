SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Holiday in the City 2023 in Springfield took place Friday, Nov. 24.

The event featured live music, carolers, an outdoor holiday market, food trucks, DIY wreath making, a holiday book mobile, interactive ice sculptures, and an indoor train display.

Event organizers also confirmed the return of the outdoor ice-skating rink. This will be the third year for the ice-skating rink downtown.

Around 6 p.m., Santa made his entrance on Fountain Ave. at the Downtown Springfield Esplanade. Events and activities continued until 8 p.m.