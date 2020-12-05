Santa skydives into Toys for Tots charity event

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – For the 8th annual Driven to Make a Difference Toy Drive, donations were needed more than ever.

“Typically the Marines see about 350 businesses in the area that sign up to collect toys. This year, with what’s going on with COVID, we’re looking at less than 100 businesses. So not only have the amount of businesses that are donating gone down, but the number of families have gone up,” explained Jack Stump, founder of the Driven to Make a Difference nonprofit.

Saturday, they joined other organizations and charities at the Cars and Coffee event held at the Horsepower farm. Visitors were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate. Stump and his organization are hoping to break 2019’s toy drive record of 5,000 toys. They already have more donation bins than before and at least 100 bikes.

“We grew up on the Toys for Tots program, so we know what it’s like and we want to be able to help have a little bit of normalcy this year,” said Stump.

Also during the event was the announcement of a K-9 donated to the Butler County’s Sheriff’s office thanks to the efforts of the Matt Haverkamp Foundation. The organization has already donated more than 80 K-9s over the last 15 years.

“It’s really cool to see what we do for the community. [The dog] is not just for that officer to have someone there to protect them but also to protect the community,” said Heather Lane, a leader with the Matt Haverkamp foundation.

