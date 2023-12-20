** Related video shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gratis Township’s annual Santa Run has been rescheduled to accommodate the funeral of Preble County Deputy Josh Hamilton.

The Santa Run had originally been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23, the same day as Hamilton’s funeral. According to a press release from the Gratis Fire Department, the fun run will now instead take place on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m.

According to plans shared by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Richmond, Indiana, with funeral services at the same location at 10 a.m. Saturday.

After the funeral, Hamilton will be transported to the Fairview Cemetery in Eaton for internment.

The department posted a statement on their Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to continue the heartwarming tradition of the Santa Run within our community,” said Gratis Fire Chief Jeffrey King. “Our goal is to bring smiles to the faces of children and families during this special time of year. We are grateful for the support of our community and the generosity of our volunteers.”