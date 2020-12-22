Santa reminds Miami Valley kids to be safe as last few days to visit wind down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those who still need to make a visit to Santa at Carillon Park have one more full day to do it, and like most other things this year, the process will look quite different.



Vice President of museum operations for Dayton History, Alex Heckman, said like everyone else, Santa is being careful not to catch or spread COVID.



“Santa Claus is located behind an area where there’s a large set of wrapped Christmas presents. And so there’s a nice social-distanced barrier between our visiting public and Santa.”



Santa is also wearing a mask this year, so the kids won’t be able to see his jolly old smile. But they can still tell him what’s on their lists or write him a handwritten letter on paper straight from Dayton History’s printing press. And in addition to Santa’s adjustments, Carillon Park has put some barriers in place to ensure families stay safe and healthy.



“Basically, we strongly urge everyone to purchase their tickets online ahead of time,” explained Heckman. “That allows them access to the entire Carillon Historical Park campus and all of the Christmas lights and Christmas programming, including a visit with Santa Claus.”



They’re also requiring that visitors wear masks and they’ve laid out social distancing markers for families in line to see Santa. And even if only to stay on his nice list, Heckman said everyone is doing a great job of following the rules.



“People have really been pleased that we have a Carillon Christmas occurring. People thank us every night…for having a great, safe place for individuals and families and small groups to enjoy.”



And before gathering his gifts and reindeer for his annual trip, Santa gave a message to kids in the Miami Valley.

“Well kids, I hope you’re staying safe out there,” said Santa. Always wear your mask and have a good time this time of year. And I just want to say Merry Christmas to ya, and I hope to see you soon!”