Santa, Mrs. Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods on weekends, starting Nov. 28

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa Claus is coming to Middletown. 

Starting Saturday, Nov. 28, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit local children on weekends in Middletown, according to a city press release. Visits will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, ending Saturday, Dec. 12.  

The pair will be driving through the streets of Middletown neighborhoods with a lift from Middletown Division of Fire while remaining socially distant. 

“We wanted to give kids the opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, as safely as possible. Knowing that the annual Santa parade couldn’t take place this year, we thought this was a good alternative for us to bring Santa to the kids,” said Chief Paul Lolli.

Families are encouraged to stay in their yards and driveways while the visits take place. 

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the route will begin at Flemming Park and continue south, ending near Damon Park. On Sunday, Nov. 30, the route will begin at Renaissance Blvd. and continue west, ending near Goldman Park.

Visits will continue Dec. 5, 6 and 12 in additional neighborhoods. Those routes will be announced at a later date.

