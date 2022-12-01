Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa Claus will be making a special stop here in the Miami Valley for a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

The holiday events will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Wright Patterson Club at 5 p.m., which is when the jolly good man will touch down in the area, according to a release.

Attendees can hear remarks by Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. There will also be musical performances, crafts, live reindeer and so much more. People can have their picture with Santa too!

If you can’t make it out to the event, don’t let Jack Frost get you down. You can watch a live stream of the event here!