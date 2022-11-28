DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Dayton and catching a ride on the RTA holiday bus.

According to a release by the Dayton RTA, Santa will be riding the Holiday Bus on several days this December. While on the bus, Santa will be handing out candy canes to passengers and will listen to wish lists.

He will be on the Holiday Bus on the following dates and routes:

  • Friday, Dec. 2Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 4Route 14 – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 6Route 16 – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 8Route 17 – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13Route 4 – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17Route 8 – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20Route 14 ­– 4:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 22Route 16 – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24Route 2 – 9:17 a.m. to 11:24 a.m.

The Holiday bus itself will run a different route every day, treating passengers to decorations and holiday music all month long. This year, the decorations are a vintage take in honor of the RTA’s 50th anniversary. The outer designs include a Christmas tree and Santa in his sleigh, both inspired by two historic Christmas trolleys.

To see the Holiday Bus schedule, click here.