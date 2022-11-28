Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Dayton and catching a ride on the RTA holiday bus.

According to a release by the Dayton RTA, Santa will be riding the Holiday Bus on several days this December. While on the bus, Santa will be handing out candy canes to passengers and will listen to wish lists.

He will be on the Holiday Bus on the following dates and routes:

Friday, Dec. 2 : Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.

: – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 : Route 14 – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.

: – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 : Route 16 – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.

: – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 : Route 17 – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

: – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 : Route 4 – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m.

: – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 : Route 8 – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m.

: – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 : Route 14 ­– 4:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

: ­– 4:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 : Route 16 – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m.

: – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24: Route 2 – 9:17 a.m. to 11:24 a.m.

The Holiday bus itself will run a different route every day, treating passengers to decorations and holiday music all month long. This year, the decorations are a vintage take in honor of the RTA’s 50th anniversary. The outer designs include a Christmas tree and Santa in his sleigh, both inspired by two historic Christmas trolleys.

To see the Holiday Bus schedule, click here.