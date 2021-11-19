BEAVERCREEK Ohio (WDTN) – Santa arrives at The Mall at Fairfield Commons Friday night.

The holiday season kicks off at 6 pm Friday with a wreath lighting which will include a reindeer petting zoo, desserts, balloon animals and giveaways.

Photo with Santa are available beginning Friday and running through December 24. Hours to get your memorable photo are:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 12 pm – 7 pm

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 am – 8 pm

According to The Mall at Fairfield Commons, walk-ins are welcome but you can also reserve your spot online by going to the website.