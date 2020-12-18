Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Incarnation School to thank community for healthy habits

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a surprise visit to Incarnation School on a horse drawn carriage Friday to thank parents, students and staff for their dedication to healthy practices during the pandemic.

Students at the school have been attending classes in-person since August. Staff said they have been diligent in adhering to and enforcing the CDC and health department guidelines to keep the school open. They said the support of their families, teachers and the parish has made in-person learning successful.

Principal Leah Coghlan, added, “I firmly believe that in-person learning is critically important, and if we work together to maintain the overall health of the school, then we will continue with in-person classes.”

Students will return from their holiday break January 4.