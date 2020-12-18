Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Incarnation School to thank community for healthy habits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Santa and Mrs. Claus at Incarnation School

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mr. and Mrs. Claus made a surprise visit to Incarnation School on a horse drawn carriage Friday to thank parents, students and staff for their dedication to healthy practices during the pandemic.

Students at the school have been attending classes in-person since August.  Staff said they have been diligent in adhering to and enforcing the CDC and health department guidelines to keep the school open. They said the support of their families, teachers and the parish has made in-person learning successful.

Principal Leah Coghlan, added, “I firmly believe that in-person learning is critically important, and if we work together to maintain the overall health of the school, then we will continue with in-person classes.”

Students will return from their holiday break January 4.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS