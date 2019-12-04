Santa and Mrs. Claus delivers toys to Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop by Dayton Children’s Hospital Wednesday to deliver toys to children staying at the hospital.

The jolly couple helped associates from Walmart and Sam’s Club deliver the toys, which went to each good little boy and girl at the hospital. The tradition has taken place each of the last 19 years.

