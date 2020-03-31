Sanitizer from Tipp City whiskey distillery a big hit

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – When Joe and Missy Duer of Indian Creek Distillery decided to make the best of a bad situation, they didn’t know they would have an unexpected hit on their hands.

With help from Tanya Brown, the owner of Living Simply Soap in Tipp City, the distillery finished its first batch of hand sanitizer late last week. Since then the sanitizer, packaged in a spray bottle with a label for Staley Whiskey Hand Wash Sanitizer, has become a hit. It’s been uplifting for the distillery which saw little traffic since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The phone line has burnt up,” Duer said. “Missy (Duer) is getting messages over Facebook. I just got to the distillery a little bit ago and we had 24 missed calls and 14 messages. We thought it would be very localized but people everywhere need it.”

“It’s been wonderful. We had our first batch, which was close to 2,000 bottles plus a large quantity of bulk sanitizer which we are selling to businesses.”

Duer said they’ve sold 10 gallons to a Parker Hannifin facility in Northern Ohio. Local businesses have been buying most of the sanitizer in bulk and he’s receiving calls from out of the area. He said a heating and cooling company requested 30 bottles to keep in their trucks.

Duer said the experience has been uplifting. Several volunteers came into the distillery over the weekend to help fill bottles and apply labels. It’s also given them something to do while the outbreak is occurring.

“At least we’re able to help instead of sitting here waiting to sell whiskey,” Duer said. “It’s been a good thing for us because we can help and we’re happy to help.”

Duer said his facility has enough alcohol left to produce 1,500 bottles in the next batch. Tuesday is the first day the distilleries’ retail shop was open, so he expected their remaining inventory to sell fast. They stopped taking pre-orders due to the heavy amount of early sales.

For more information or to purchase Staley Whiskey Hand Wash Sanitizer, contact the distilleries’ Facebook page or call 937-846-1443.