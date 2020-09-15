‘Sani’ the sanitizing station helps keep Miamisburg students safe

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Many parents are concerned with student safety as their kids return to in-person learning during the pandemic. To help ease their worries, a local school district and a local hospital has found a creative way to keep students engaged in safety.

At Jane Chance Elementary School in Miamisburg, hand hygiene is enforced with the help of a robotic sanitizer named “Sani.”

“Back to school in general for kids is stressful in and of itself, and then you add in our current environment or current situation and so it’s stressful for kids, teachers, parents, and staff. And so you’ll see around the building we’ve found ways to make being safe easier for kids,” said Scott Toadvine, an art teacher for Miamisburg City Schools.

“Sani” who was inspired by Star Wars and created by Toadvine can be spotted in 9 different locations at the school, encouraging kids to “exterminate the germs.” School officials said t’s just one of many new safety protocols in the district.

“We have procedures for when students arrive, when they eat breakfast, social distancing, the wearing of masks, sanitizing their hands,” said Laura Blessing, the superintendent of Miamisburg City Schools.

The sanitizing pumps, a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer, and a drum-pump were donated by Kettering Health Network.

“A pandemic like this really stretches out a lot of the resources across all industries and communities so our focus is to see how we can stay involved,” said Luis Chanaga, president of Sycamore Medical Center. “This type of emphasis is being made to make sure that as students come in they are safe in more ways than one is really going to help keep that community spread down to a minimum,” he said.

In Miamisburg, about 73 percent of the districts 5,000 students are back in the classroom. The other 27 percent of them are learning virtually.