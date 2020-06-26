Same-sex marriage legalized 5 years ago

(WDTN) – June 26 is the fifth anniversary of the legalization of same sex marriage in the United States.

On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states cannot ban same sex marriage. Since that decision, hundreds of thousands of same sex couples have married in the U.S.

2 NEWS spoke to the Greater Dayton Area LGBT Center about the monumental ruling and how it’s impacted the movement for gay rights.

“Two of the battles of the war are done, so we’ve got marriage equality and we’re not going to be fired on Monday if we get married on the weekend. So, we can share who we are in our workplace now. There’s still a lot of work to be done though,” said R.J. McKay, President of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center.

According to a Gallup Poll released this month, two-thirds of Americans say same-sex marriages should remain legally valid.