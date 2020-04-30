Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant in Tipp City reopens for carryout

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s still no date for restaurants to officially reopen in Ohio, but many are now deciding to resume carryout and delivery orders after weeks of being closed.

Thursday was the first day that Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant in Tipp City reopened for carryout. Keith Long, the owner, said that while the future of Ohio restaurants is still up in the air, he hopes that with nearby businesses opening, that he’ll see a lunch rush.

Keith Long has owned Sam & Ethel’s restaurant for more than a decade but the eatery goes back much further. It’s been a staple on Tipp City’s Main Street since the 1950s, so Long said he’s doing everything possible not to lose this rich history.

“It’s very important, Tipp City relies on Sam & Ethel’s because it’s been here forever, so there’s a lot of people that are excited about us coming back,” said Long.

He said the restaurant closed down voluntarily and they have used this time to deep clean and do some remodeling but he knew that couldn’t last the entire duration of the closure.

“You can only go so long without making money, you’ve got to generate something,” said Long. “So we’re just thinking that people are more comfortable now than they were originally so there’ll be more of them out and about.”

Long said he was prepared for Governor Mike DeWine to not announce a reopening date for restaurants, but what’s giving him hope is the nearby shops opening and he’s optimistic it will drive business to his carry out and curbside service.

“Everybody’s going back to work as far as manufacturing, so we’re hoping for a lunch crowd,” said Long. “We’ll see what happens.”

Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant is open 7-3 Monday through Saturday and 8-2 on Sunday.