Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goes virtual

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This winter you’ll still hear the ring of a red kettle bell but for now, the Salvation Army is also going digital to serve communities during the pandemic.

“We are definitely noticing a lot less foot traffic for sure and also people not carrying cash as much,” said Capt. Swetha Vincent, Dayton Kroc Center.

The red kettle bell is an iconic sound during the Christmas season. This year, the bell will still ring but for the first time there’s a digital code to give online for smartphones.

“Put your phone on there and it takes you to a site and it’s really easy and safe to give,” said Capt. Vincent. “It’s helped us out a lot so we’re starting to see, we’re not quite as even but we’re not that far off from where we were last year.”

Captain Pierson Vincent and Captain Swetha Vincent say the Dayton Kroc Center serves around 3,000 families and is constantly adding more. The red kettle bells will not only fund the family’s Christmas needs but also rent, utilities and other basic needs.

“While Christmas assistance is still happening, we’re still getting phone calls for help with utilities , help with rent so we’re still processing all of that,” said Captain Swetha Vincent. “So all of the funding we’ve raised goes directly towards that assistance.”

Volunteers say they are encouraging people to continue to give in the middle of the pandemic because they are helping others in their own communities.

“We need the money, the Kroc Center needs the money and it helps so many people,” said Salvation Army Volunteer Doug Rice. “Yes I’m a volunteer and getting a paycheck but I’m also getting a warm feeling in my heart since I’m helping people who are like myself that need help.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at Dayton’s Kroc Center, click here.