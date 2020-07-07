Salvation Army location closes on Airway Road, 8 employees are let go

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Salvation Army has made the decision to close its location on Airway Road in Dayton, resulting in eight of its employees losing their jobs.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services were notified of this on July 2, however, the layoffs and closing took place on May 11.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify authorities in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.
The Salvation Army said in its notice that the closing and subsequent layoffs were due to the pandemic.
