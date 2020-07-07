Salvation Army location closes on Airway Road, 8 employees are let go

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Salvation Army has made the decision to close its location on Airway Road in Dayton, resulting in eight of its employees losing their jobs.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services were notified of this on July 2, however, the layoffs and closing took place on May 11.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify authorities in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.

The Salvation Army said in its notice that the closing and subsequent layoffs were due to the pandemic.