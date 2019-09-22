Salvation Army Kroc Center dedicates new Kroc Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroc Park was dedicated Sunday as part of a nearly $7 million expansion of the main Kroc Center campus.

The park features a new soccer field, stadium seating, a running track, and auxiliary field.

Organizers hope the new additions will help them to continue their work in the area.

“When I think of the Salvation Army, and not only the Kroc Center across the street but also this field, I think this is a very practical way we can embody the mission statement of the Salvation Army and who God has called us to be,” said Gayle Senak with the Salvation Army.

The park, located on Webster Street across from the main Kroc Center campus, is expected to officially open in late October.

