Salvation Army did ‘better than expected’ in Red Kettle Campaign despite pandemic challenges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The Salvation Army prides itself on ‘Doing the most good,’ even when times are the most difficult. Like during the 2020 holiday season, when a global pandemic created challenges to fundraising.

“With the foot traffic not as much at the stores and the struggle of not being able to staff people at the stands is where we took a little bit of [a] hit,” explained Captain Swetha Vincent, Core Officer for the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The recognizable ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ operated this year with fewer people but more caution. And the Salvation Army Kroc Center, serving Dayton, was still successful.

“A huge thank you to all of the donors who came out and gave, even though this is such a hard time for their own households or families,” said Captain Vincent. “We [raised] right around $180,000 with our kettle campaign. Our goal was [to raise] around $200,000 but its still a little bit more than we expected.”

Captain Vincent says now they are working to make up for the difference in donations and also prepare for the uncertainty of 2021 as the pandemic continues for now.

“We are trying to plan for every possible situation and just staying diligent and trying to figure out, ‘How do we remain in contact with the most vulnerable families and individuals?'”

