DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With severe weather in the Miami Valley’s forecast this week, many local businesses said they’re starting to see people prepare, which means items may not stay on shelves for as long as normal.

Fortunately, there’s still time for residents to prepare but you better not wait too long. Dayton’s Ace Hardware said it’s always easy to stay ahead but once items are bought, getting more in may be difficult.

“What’s selling the most right now is salt, batteries and flashlights,” said Cashier Supervisor Elizabeth Blackwell.

Ace Hardware’s snow preparedness items flew off the shelves on Tuesday, they said sales dramatically increased as the Miami Valley braces for an artic blast this week.

“Our sales have increased just today, people are prepping early so they don’t have to come out once the weather hits,” said Blackwell.

Family-owned business for over 40 years Robinson Salt Supply Inc. said their sales have quadrupled as people prepare for the storm. They’ve already delivered 20 semi loads of orders this week alone.

“The phones have been going ballistic but we’re staying ahead of it,” said VP Operations Toby Robinson. “If you need it, order early, even if you don’t think you do, go ahead and get it. You can always cancel, but it’s hard to get an order moved up.”

Last year, Robinson Salt Supply Inc. was delivering orders all across the midwest stretching to the northeast as supplies dwindled before a massive storm. They’re encouraging companies to order ahead so they aren’t left out in the cold.

“The need has been satisfied in other areas so others aren’t having to cross state lines to locate products so at this point we are in good shape, not like how we were last February yet but we just started so we’ll see how it plays out,” said Robinson.

Robinson said his number one piece of advice for residents is to hurry up and get salt down on their roads and sidewalks before the winter weather hits.