Salons prepare to reopen on May 15

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Barbershops and salons will have to follow some new guidelines when they reopen on May 15, including workers wearing masks and social distancing inside the waiting areas. Businesses are also encouraged to have customers wait outside or in their cars for their appointments.

Salon owners in Preble County tell 2 NEWS they were nervous about losing business to salons in nearby Indiana, but they’re grateful they finally have a date for reopening.

Back in mid-March, the owner of Just Teasin’, Sheena Moyer, wrote messages of encouragement on her windows. But Thursday, the front door was repainted.

“We are so relieved and so excited. You have no idea,” Moyer said.

Moyer says she and her workers are already booking up for next Friday and Saturday, the first two days they can operate. She says only every other work station will be active. She also plans to relocate some equipment and have customers wait outside for their appointments.

At nearby Prodigy Salon and Spa, owner Chelsea Sorrell says most of her work stations are already spaced far enough apart to meet the state’s six-foot requirement – though she’s had to block off some of them. Sorrell says she plans to take employees’ temperatures daily and is considering the same for customers.

“We do have a thermometer here. We’re still kind of up in the air. I know it wasn’t required through the state, but we’re just taking all steps necessary,” she says.

Though hugs will be swapped out for hand sanitizer, both salon owners are optimistic their businesses will bounce back.

“We miss our clients. We love you. We’re so excited to see you again. And even though we’ll still have to give air hugs, eventually we will be able to get back to giving regular hugs,” Moyer said.

Both salon owners say their employees will wear masks and they are asking their customers to bring a mask and wear it, if they can do so.