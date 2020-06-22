Sales for single-family homes in Dayton down 25 percent

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Realtors are reporting that sales of single-family homes and condominiums reported in May have decreased 25 percent year-over-year, dropping from 1,720 sales to 1,285.

Officials say that the dip in sales continued as Ohio’s shelter-in-place order was in effect. Adding that prices were seemingly unaffected by COVID-19, with May’s median sales price rising to $166,900.

There were 1,740 new listings added in May, which means there are 17 percent fewer homes on the market compared to last year’s 2,106.

To read more about Dayton’s housing market visit Dayton Realtors website.