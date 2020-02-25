Salem Church helps 10th school cover lunch debt costs

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clayton church has upped their efforts to wipe out school lunch debt in the area by adding Eaton to their list as the tenth school to benefit from their fundraiser.

Salem Church of God has been raising money for over a week to cover all student lunch debts, saying they’ve raised more than $40,000 so far.

They also plan to create an Angel Fund in Northmont to continue fighting food insecurity in the area.

If you’d like to make a contribution, click here.