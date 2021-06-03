Salar ‘sister’ restaurant coming to Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oregon District restaurant will open a second location in Centerville.

Salar will open a “sister” location at 57 West Franklin Street later this year in the redeveloping Uptown Centerville area.

“The two restaurants are very much like sisters,” said co-owner and executive chef Margot Blondet. “They’re going to share the same DNA but each has its own unique style.”

Blondet plans to work closely with Greg Lauterback of Greg L. Lauterbach Architect LLC and Mitch Perry of Mitchell Perry Creative Inc. to seamlessly blend the look and feel to the area’s unique, vibrant and historic community.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the Dayton community’s support of small businesses before and during the COVID pandemic,” says Blondet. “Their trust and patronage, coupled with the City of Centerville’s Uptown Upgrades grant program, has made it possible for us to invest in our future and contribute to the transformation of Uptown into an upscale, walkable destination for leisure activities such as shopping and fine dining.”

Construction and renovation on the interior of the building began June 1 and will continue over the next few months with an estimated completion set for fall.

“Salar has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and one of the best menus in Dayton,” said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton. “This is exactly the type of establishment City Council is hoping to welcome as part of our revitalization of Uptown. The timing is excellent, as well. The City just received an application to establish an entertainment district in Uptown, which will provide more options and flexibility for restaurants like this one.”

You can find more information, updates on construction and opening announcements, on Salar’s Facebook page and Instagram.