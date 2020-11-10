Oregon District restaurant closes temporarily after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Salar Restaurant and Lounge announced that it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the company said the staff member had minimal to no contact with guests and had not been to work since they reported feeling ill.

The company said it will be closed to allow the rest of the staff time to get tested.

“We truly appreciate your understanding while we take the time to ensure all employees are healthy and safe so we can continue to offer the same care and love to all of our guests,” said the company.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS