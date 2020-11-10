Oregon District restaurant closes temporarily after staff tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Salar Restaurant and Lounge announced that it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the company said the staff member had minimal to no contact with guests and had not been to work since they reported feeling ill.

The company said it will be closed to allow the rest of the staff time to get tested.

“We truly appreciate your understanding while we take the time to ensure all employees are healthy and safe so we can continue to offer the same care and love to all of our guests,” said the company.