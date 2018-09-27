Salar Restaurant, Lounge shows off new look at soft opening Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Just days before the new year, a fire closed down Salar Restaurant and Lounge.

"You could see though the roof. There was a lot of smoke damage," Margot Blondet, chef and owner at Salar, said.

Now, nine months later Blondet is ready for business.

"Permits, construction, it's a lot of work. A lot of work but we're here, we're happy, and we're excited," Blondet said.

A soft opening held Wednesday night showed off a brighter restaurant. Blondet said she's made use of lighter colored woods and crystals to lighten up the space.

"We changed the whole look of the place. It's completely different. The menu I have changed only 30 percent," Blondet said.

Salar's re-build is gaining applause from old customers like Brent Wagener.

"It's amazing to see this place re-open from multiple ideas. First and foremost, is the energy and passion from Margot realizing how she wanted to create this new space," Wegner said.

Salar is using this fresh start to give back.

For the next few nights, making a reservation will cost $10 to get in the door. The money will go to Dayton Children's Hospital's burn unit. The funds will help provide burn kits for families who many not be able to afford them.

"We didn't have any injuries but that's not always the case when you have fire," Blondet said.

When the grand re-opening comes, Blondet hopes diners will embrace her mix of old and new at Salar.

The restaurant opens to the public on Monday. If you would like to see the place in person before that, click here.