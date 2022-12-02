Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new safety agreement has been unveiled following the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas that left a University of Dayton student dead.

Event organizers have been under heavy scrutiny after a crowd surge left to the deaths of 10 festival attendees, including 21-year-old University of Dayton student Franco Patino.

Franco Patino

Patino’s family said he was a big Travis Scott fan and went to the concert to celebrate a friend’s birthday. His family said his friend died at the concert as well.

Patino’s family said his death should not have happened, the concert was too crowded and there were not enough restrictions to control the crowd.

The task force, which was created after the tragedy occurred in Nov. 2021, unveiled a new safety agreement to handle large events in the future.

The new plan will clearly outline the responsibilities of all parties and agencies at such events, and it aims to improve communication and safety.

More than 500 lawsuits were filed after the deadly festival that injured 300 people.