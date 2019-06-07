Safety a major concern as tornado cleanup continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Debris piles are growing as tornado cleanup continues across the Miami Valley, and so are the injuries.

An emergency room physician with Kettering Health Network, Dr. Nicole Van Horne, told 2 NEWS she loves seeing the community rally behind these people devastated by the tornadoes, but they have seen a number of injuries related to clean-up, so she is urging residents to be very safe by being extremely aware of your situation and your surroundings.

Van Horne said initially they saw a number of patients who were displaced due to losing power, and they needed medication or proper medical equipment that ran off electricity.

She said since then, it has transitioned to a number of injuries due to cleaning up debris.

Today in Northridge, a group with the Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief team were cleaning up a house, but said in the past two weeks, they had helped with over 82 sites across the Miami Valley.

Joseph Helfrich, one of their volunteers, said safety is always of utmost importance.

"We had our safety briefing this morning as we do every morning before we come out," said Helfrich. "We talk about watching where you're stepping, watching for nails, wearing gloves, wearing eye and ear protection if you're using a saw."

So far, Premier Health has treated 245 storm related injuries, and Kettering Health Network treated 175 with 35 being admitted.

"A lot of injuries with lacerations, and seeing some poison ivy as well," said Van Horne.

Van Horne said wearing long sleeves and pants along with gloves and proper shoes is a must.

She also recommended volunteers or those involved with cleanup get a preventative tetanus shot because they are seeing many come in with cuts from rusty nails or other debris.

"That is something that most people don't think about," said Van Horne. "It is good to always get it updated, but with that being said, if something were to happen, and you come and get care, we can help with that and update people's tetanus shots."

