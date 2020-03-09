Safe Sleep program aims to teach proper care for sleeping babies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials on Monday introduced their EveryOne Reach One Safe Sleep Ambassador training program, which aims to educate the public about the proper way to care for sleeping babies.

“It is critical to remember every safe sleep related infant death is preventable,” said Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

The Coroner’s Office is also launching a new public safety announcement campaign to promote the ABCs of safe sleep.

In 2019, there were 10 infant deaths related to unsafe sleep practices in Montgomery County, and the Coroner’s Office continues to see this pattern, leading to the launch.

“Infants have not developed enough strength to pull air in or push air out when the chest or abdomen becomes compressed or when the mouth or nose is obstructed,” said Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County Coroner. “It takes very little pressure or weight on the infant to prevent them from breathing normally.”

Safe Sleep Ambassador classes are free and will take place at the Drew Health Center, located at 1323 West Third Street in Dayton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 27.

Click here to register.

Anyone with questions should call Angela Grayson at 937-496-6831.