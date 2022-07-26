BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDNT) – Brookville is making sure kids have safe routes to school this fall, and that means some roads will be closed for construction.

According to the Brookville Fire Department, Westbrook Road has closed from Johnsonville-Brookville Road to Western Avenue on Tuesday, July 26 for the Safe Routes to School Project. The fire department said this portion of the road will remain closed until Friday, August 5.

During this time, drivers are encouraged to take the newly re-opened Johnsville-Brookville Road to Blue Pride Drive, to Western Avenue before turning onto Westbrook Road again. The fire department said Johnsville-Brookville Road reopened in both directions on Tuesday, July 26.