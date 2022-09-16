MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Safe Haven laws allow parents to safely leave an infant with a medical worker at a hospital or fire department or with a peace officer at a law enforcement agency.

But these are not the only ways to offer relief. Hospitals and fire departments across Ohio are installing Safe Haven baby boxes on the side of their building. These boxes have a door to the outside that locks once the infant is set inside. Then emergency workers can retrieve the child through an interior door.

The child will be given medical attention if needed, and then a children’s services agency will place them in an adoptive home, ODJFS said.

Children under 30 days old can be left in a Safe Haven Box or with a medical worker. The infant’s birth parents will face no legal repercussions, provided the child has not been abused.

There are currently three safe haven baby boxes in and around the Miami Valley.

For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes, or to see how you can help, visit their website here.