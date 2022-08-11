SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, Aug. 11, Springfield officials are observing National 811 Day.

According to the City of Springfield, officials are observing National 811 Day to remind homeowners to dial 811 before digging on their property.

National 811 Day is an annual initiative by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

“It’s vital that residents and businesses take advantage of this service. Research has shown that calling before you dig significantly decreases the chance of injury or harm to the environment,” said Springfield City Service Director Chris Moore.

The city said that by law, everyone must contact the Ohio Utilities Protection Service call center (811) at least 48 hours before any digging project, such as planting a tree or building a deck. Trained locators will come and mark any underground utility lines with flags or spray paint.

