S.R. 41 shut down due to crash involving train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – State Route 41 in Clark County is shut down after a crash involving a car and a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 9 am on S.R. 41 just north of I-70. OSP says that a man was driving south on State Route 41 when he went to pull down the visor in his car due to the brightness of the sun in his eyes. While pulling down the visor, the car hit the arm bar of the railroad crossing, ending up on the tracks.

Heading west on the tracks, the train hit the car and spun it off the tracks.

No injuries are reported. State Route 41 is expected to be closed until approximately 11 am.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

