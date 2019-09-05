RV towed by pickup truck overturns on I-75

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a pickup truck towing an RV briefly shutdown the northbound lanes of I-75 late Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 11 pm near the Miamisburg Centerville Road exit in Miami Township. Authorities say a pickup truck that was towing an RV overturned on the highway.

The northbound lanes were shut down while crews cleaned up the scene, however the entire highway is reopened.

There is no word on any possible injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.