Rusty Bucket to host Dine 'n Donate to benefit tragedy victims

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon District Memorials by Phil Wiedenheft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern location in Dayton will donate a portion of its sales on Wednesday to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The restaurant will donate 15 percent of the sales at the location on Miamisburg Centerville Road towards the fund through The Dayton Foundation that supports the victims of the Oregon District tragedy and their families.

The Dine ‘n Donate event is good for any menu items with the exception of alcohol.

