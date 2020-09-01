Russia Local Schools upperclassmen to learn virtually until Sept. 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in seventh through 12th grade at Russia Local Schools will learn virtually until at least September 14 after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that all high school and junior high sports have been canceled or postponed effective September 1. Games are scheduled to resume September 15.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 385.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS