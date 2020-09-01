Russia Local Schools upperclassmen to learn virtually until Sept. 14

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in seventh through 12th grade at Russia Local Schools will learn virtually until at least September 14 after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that all high school and junior high sports have been canceled or postponed effective September 1. Games are scheduled to resume September 15.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 385.