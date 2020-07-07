Russia Local Schools gives sneak peek of 2020-21 school year plans

RUSSIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Russia Local School District has announced tentative plans for its 2020-21 school year prior to it being finalized by July 17.

The district would like to start the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 19, as it was originally scheduled. This would include five full days of in-person instruction a week.

Students unable to attend those in-person classes, either due to their health or a family members, will be worked with on an individual basis.

The district said that it will not require students to wear masks, saying “we believe this is a personal choice made by each family.” Bus routes and fall sports will resume as normal as well.

Though the district plans to promote good hygiene, regular handwashing and use of hand sanitizer, it is still developing a plan for regular deep cleaning.

More details will be made available by the district on in the near future.

